Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 8: Tommy in grave danger

As we get closer to Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 8, let alone the rest of the season, there is a lot to note. What’s one of the big things? Well, think in terms of the massive amount of danger that one Tommy Egan is facing right now.

We know a lot in terms of what his endgame is at the moment, as he is desperate in order to ensure that he’s going to be moving up in the city. However, we also know that there is something larger that he is working towards at this point, as he has to better figure out here how in the world he can continue to move forward with Mireya. She is someone he really cares about, and we think those he lost in the past are going to make him all the more intent on helping her.

The biggest problem that he encounters is that he’s living a dangerous life, and he should know better than anyone at this point that you really cannot live in two different worlds.

To get a few more details now about what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the full Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Tommy makes bold moves to connect CBI directly with the Cartel as he hustles to stay ahead of the many adversaries out for his blood.

One of the biggest problems that Tommy is going to be coming up against here is that his list of enemies is rapidly growing. You have everyone in the criminal world but, beyond just that, also those in law enforcement who are after him and, at present, Vic working to sell out his empire.

