The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 5: Carol ‘cameo’

For everyone out there hoping for some cameo appearances on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, you had to be happy with episode 5. After all, those of you hoping to see Melissa McBride on the show got at least some of what you were hoping for!

Through at least some of the episode this week, we saw a series of flashbacks to what Daryl was up to prior to his departure from America and within that, we heard him communicate with Carol from afar. While we didn’t see McBride on-screen, hearing her voice was certainly enough to make us happy. We know that there have been some rumors out there regarding the character coming back for season 2, but we are waiting for AMC confirmation on that.

One thing that we do know in general is that this show, just like every other one in the franchise, is working to find a steady balance between nostalgia and also taking on things in the present. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon cannot rely solely on the past in order to be successful. Instead, it also has to show some fantastic stuff within the present. That balancing act is something that it will continue to do.

In general, though, this episode was a perfect time to integrate Carol somewhat into the story, largely due to the fact that it allows us a better chance to understand what was going on with Daryl in the past and how he ended up exactly where he was in France. It is not exactly like he departed of his own accord, and he got at least a reasonable understanding of some of the experiments that were going on.

What did you think about the events of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 5?

