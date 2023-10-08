Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime with season 6 episode 9?

Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? After a brief hiatus, are we going to be venturing back to the world of the South Side now?

We don’t think it is going to come as any surprise that there remains a significant demand to see more of this world. As for whether or not it is actually going to happen, though, that is a completely different story.

Unfortunately, we are once again seeing the world of The Chi off the air, and that is going to be the case for a considerable amount of time. Showtime has mentioned on multiple instances at this point that we will be seeing the series back on the air in 2024, but they have hesitated to say a whole lot more than that. What this most likely means is that we may be waiting at least a few weeks, if not longer, in the new year to see it back. Otherwise, why wait to make an announcement?

Now, we should go ahead and note here that there are going to be a lot of big moments and stories that you will see over time when the show is back. We know that the departure of Kevin was one of the big, defining moments that happened over the course of the first half of the season, and that will still loom large for a little while here. The same goes for Rob’s condition and whatever could be plotted when it comes to Douda.

In general, we just hope that we’re going to see some awesome, emotional stuff the rest of the way. This show has always done its best to depict reality, and we do tend to think that this is going to be the case all over again here.

