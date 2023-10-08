Shrinking season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for October

We are pretty darn into the month of October — what does that mean when it comes to a Shrinking season 2? Are we going to get some more news on a premiere date in the near future?

Now, first and foremost, we should note that with the WGA strike now over, the writers can at least continue some work on trying to make the upcoming season of the Jason Segel – Harrison Ford series perfect. There is a lot that goes into that, but our hope is that within a few more months, we will get some more clarity when it comes to filming. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it is still a little bit too early to say anything verbatim.

Because of everything we just outlined, it is probably clear at this point that we are not going to get a whole lot of news when it comes to season 2 over the course of October — especially when it comes to a premiere date. If there is ever a show that requires some flexibility, it is this one. Ford is extremely busy and, beyond just that, Apple TV+ could choose to schedule it whenever they want even when production is wrapped. We would advise you to not just assume that we’re going to see it a few months after filming is in the can.

If we are going to get any news at all about season 2 this month, it will probably be a tease or two from the writers. We tend to at least think that tonally, the next batch of episodes will be similar to what we got the first go-around. There may only be one major change at the forefront of the story: The truth getting out about what Grace did, and that coming back on Jimmy. Did he actually allow her to think that it was okay to push her husband off a cliff?

