Shrinking season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for September

Now that we are into the month of September, are we going to learn more regarding a Shrinking season 2 premiere date? Or, at the very least, some more news on filming?

There are, of course, a number of different things that we would love to have in terms of news in the near future, whether it be filming dates, new additions, or potentially a better sense as to what is happening next with Jimmy after Grace pushed her husband off a cliff at the end of the season 1finale.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here and share some less-than-fortune news: More than likely, we are not going to be hearing much of anything in the near future. We don’t anticipate much until the end of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, and there is still not much of a timeline here with those. We remember earlier on in the summer the studio heads expressed some confidence that a deal would get done soon — so why are we still where we are not? There are some questions to be asked about why writers and actors just can’t be paid what they deserve.

At this point, we would love to be able to say that the Jason Segel – Harrison Ford comedy is 100% coming back in 2024, but who can say anything with confidence right now? After all, we are in a really strange place at the moment where there are so many variables that complicate things, from the strikes to the schedule of Ford, who also has 1923 on his plate. We do think he will find a way to balance the jobs, but who said that it was ever going to be all that easy?

