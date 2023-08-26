Shrinking season 2: Could it actually continue Ted Lasso story?

As we all continue to endure the incredibly long wait until Shrinking season 2 premieres over on Apple TV+, why not get crazy for a moment? After all, is there an actual chance that the Jason Segel drama finds a way to continue either the story or the legacy of Ted Lasso?

Let’s go ahead and make one thing clear: We are not suggesting that Jimmy, Paul, or any other characters here suddenly head off to London and become fans of AFC Richmond. We’re not even talking about a story that is long-term that features a Ted Lasso character coming over to this show. It’s just hard to argue against the idea of a one or two-episode cameo as a fun little gift for people who watched both of these shows.

So how in the world would this even work? We start off here with a reminder that Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence are both executive producers and co-creators of Shrinking, and they were very much involved through all of the Jason Sudeikis comedy. They know how much people loved Ted and the messages that he taught. We know that both of them are smart enough to not exploit the legacy of one show on another, or do anything that takes the focus on Shrinking away from Jimmy’s story or those close to him.

However, imagine for a moment this: A Richmond player needs a little bit of therapy during the off-season, and they head off to California and spend some time with Jimmy, Pauly, or Gaby. It doesn’t have to be something elaborate, but this would be a really fun little update. You can even argue that Goldstein could bring back Roy Kent for the show, but we tend to think that if he gets a chance to be on Shrinking, he’d probably want to do a different character who is the total opposite of the gruff soccer icon / Richmond assistant coach.

Because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, nobody can speak out about the possibility of something like this — and as we’ve suggested, the odds of it happening are low. This is still a fun little idea dancing around in the back of our hand, and it absolutely is unavoidable that we’re going to be thinking about it until either it gets ruled out or Shrinking season 2 premieres, which is probably not until the second half of 2024 at the earliest.

Do you think there is any chance that a Ted Lasso character ends up making a cameo on Shrinking season 2?

