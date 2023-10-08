Unforgotten season 5 episode 6 (finale) promo: The final reveal

Later today on PBS you are going to have the chance to see the Unforgotten season 5 finale — are you ready for what that means? Well, there will be more twists and turns coming in the direction of Sunny and Jess, and we hope that they have themselves prepared for a few more stunning twists that could rock them to the very core of their foundations.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the newly-released promo for the upcoming episode 6, one that features Jess questioning whether or not she is actually hearing the truth. Meanwhile, sunny works to piece together what could be some of the final clues of the investigation. If you have seen past seasons, then you more than likely know already that we are careening towards a resolution here. It may not be the resolution that you want, but it is very much a resolution nonetheless.

On a more character-based level, we do think that the finale is important when it comes to both establishing and cementing the relationship between Sunny and Jess, which has gone through a number of permutations since the very start of the season. Sunny has, in his own way, continued to mourn Cassie through some of his actions, and it has left him in a precarious position at times. Hopefully if there is a positive outcome to this case, he will realize how moving forward with DCI James can be a good thing for him. There are always going to be more cases that require a certain element of expertise.

For now, let us just cross our fingers and hope that the end of season 5 proves to be very much worthy of the hype.

