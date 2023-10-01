Unforgotten season 5 episode 6 spoilers: The big finale

Next week on PBS, you are going to be seeing Unforgotten season 5 episode 6, and it should be pretty darn clear this one is huge. We are talking here about the finale! Everything that we’ve had a chance to see this season is coming to a head, and we do tend to think that there is going to be a lot of mystery, drama, and a whole lot more coming up here. In other words, precisely what you would expect from this show.

Below, you can check out the full Unforgotten season 5 episode 6 synopsis with a few updates all about what lies ahead here:

Can Sunny, Jess, and the team bring the clues in the case together and unravel the secrets to solve it?

There is obviously the case part of the story that needs some resolution here but if you have been watching from the very beginning, you’ll be aware that there is a lot of other emotional stuff that needs to be resolved. Remember here that for most of the season, one of the big undercurrents has been seeing whether or not Sunny can truly move forward with Jess after losing Cassie. It is a really hard thing for anyone to recover from, and it has been a little bit of a process. We know that there is a season 6 coming down the road, so you don’t have to be worried about that. Instead, you can just sit back and wonder a little bit more what their dynamic could look like when the series comes back.

Is there a big-time cliffhanger coming?

Well, we would not call it a cliffhanger per se. Rather, we would think of this situation as one where there is a big, jaw-dropping conclusion that resonates through everything we have seen to date. Emotionally, that will obviously be the thing that sets the table for whatever is next.

What do you most want to see moving into Unforgotten season 5 episode 6 over on PBS?

