Our Flag Means Death season 2: Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi video

Now that we’re a few episodes into Our Flag Means Death season 2, why not hear more from Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi? These two are the focal point of the series beyond the shadow of a doubt, and it turns out that they also have a great relationship behind the scenes, as well.

Want to hear a little bit more about it? Well, go ahead and thank the folks at Max for a behind-the-scenes tease here!

If you head over to the link here, you can see in a previously-recorded video the two stars discussing their decades-long friendship and how it translates so well to the screen. For Taika, it makes him more and more excited to play Blackbeard over time, which is appreciated given the fact that he’s a super-busy guy with a lot of other projects on his plate. Rhys, meanwhile, indicated that the two often think the same, which makes the work all the more pleasurable since they can play off of what one another is saying.

We know that for a lot of longtime fans, the first three episodes of Our Flag Means Death this season were tough since the main characters did not get to spend some long period of time together. However, that changes with Ed and Stede coming back to one another at the end of episode 3. There is a chance for the two to give their relationship another try now — there is no guarantee it will work, but we believe in them! Clearly the feelings are there, but they have to figure out more of how to have an emotional adult relationship. Neither one of these men are altogether adept in this department.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

