Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Anton’ details

For everyone out there unaware, Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 is going to arrive later this month, and it is pretty darn important.

Why? Well, for starters, this is the jumping-off point for everything that you are going to see in the final episodes. Also, “Anton” could prove to be a chance to get some answers on the Victor Strand story. Colman Domingo was not exactly present through the first six episodes this season, but he still has an important story to tell. He is, after all, the biggest throughline that the show has through every single season.

While we cannot say too much about what’s ahead yet, the Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 synopsis (per SpoilerTV) gives you a small sense of what’s coming:

Fractured after escaping the downfall of the Tower, the survivors face the challenges of their new way of life.

What are going to be seeing within this episode? Well, almost a reset for the characters in the Tower, and things are going to have to move quickly based almost exclusively on the amount of time left.

Is this when Troy Otto will be featured?

If nothing else, we know that Daniel Sharman is returning as the character and we couldn’t be more thrilled about that. This is a guy who has played one of the most iconic adversaries since the start of the series, and we certainly think that he’s going to be out for revenge on Madison Clark here. We know that he was left for dead, so how did he survive? This is absolutely one of many different questions that we are left to think about as of right now.

What do you most want to see moving into Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 over on AMC?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stay here for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

