Fear the Walking Dead season 8: An early series finale tease

As we get prepared for Fear the Walking Dead season 8 to return on AMC next month, we know what we are building towards: An epic series finale. We know that it is going to be emotional, and we hope that there is a good bit of closure on all fronts here for just about every character featured.

Does that include Madison Clark? We sure hope so! Remember that in the recently-released trailer, she is going to do her best to reunite with Alicia — if she is still out there — while also bringing some kids from PADRE back to their families. There is a lot that the producers are going to be diving into here, so let’s just hope that it all leads to something satisfying — and maybe gives us a few more surprises as well.

Want to get a better sense now of how Kim Dickens being back helps to tie everything together? Well, let’s turn now to executive producer Michael E. Satrazemis, who also directed the upcoming series finale. Here is what he had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“Getting to have her back was just such a joy … I think she’s fantastic. And getting to have the experience where we’re creating together and able to close the show up together, it felt very special. I don’t know if any shows get to be this kind of karmically correct. It’s a beautiful circular thing that I’m very happy to be a part of.”

So how will the story end in a full-circle way? Well, so much of the entire Walking Dead franchise has been about survival, and we tend to think that could be the case here for Madison, Strand, or many other characters. Even if not all of them end up surviving, we do hope that they can pay their lives forward and help some future generations of survivors

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

