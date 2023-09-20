Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 trailer: Is Alicia back?

Leading up to its big return next month AMC has unveiled a new Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 trailer. So what have we learned?

Well, let’s go ahead and make it pretty clear at the moment: We want to see Alicia back. As fascinating and cool as her final scene was on the drama, having her reunite with her mom Madison would be a great full-circle moment. Sure, we know that Alycia Debnam-Carey has been incredibly busy since departing the series, but we’re still not giving up hope!

If you head over to the link here, you can at least see via the latest trailer that makes it at least clear that we are going to be seeing Madison doing everything within her power to locate Alicia. Will she be successful? That remains to be seen, given the simple fact that Alicia’s exit can be viewed as almost some sort of mythical rebirth here.

The trailer also does a pretty fantastic job of giving you a sense of what Madison is out to do — but also, at the same time, the return of Victor Strand, who was MIA for the first half of the season.

Want to get a few more details all about what lies ahead? Then check out the full season 8 episode 7 synopsis below:

“[Now] that Shrike and her influence are gone, Madison sets her sights on transforming PADRE into the safe haven the old Stadium was meant to be. But in doing so the island becomes a target as well as a beacon as word of Madison and this land of resources spreads, attracting unwanted attention that puts PADRE back in peril and questions whether our heroes even deserve to save it.”

Go ahead and get emotional — how can we not given that we’re nearing the end of this epic story? remember that we also have the return of Troy Otto to get into further here.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

