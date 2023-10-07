When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11: A key Elizabeth talk

In just a couple of days, we are going to have a chance to check out When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11 on Hallmark Channel. So what is it that we can expect to see here?

Well, for starters, let’s just go ahead and get to the complicated situation at present for Elizabeth and Lucas. We do not think that there is a need for some major debate when it comes to feelings. They care about each other. They always have! We do not think you can go out there and sound a major alarm of concern with that right now. They are still planning a wedding, and a sneak peek over at Parade proves that.

With that being said, it is also clear that there are some major things that Erin Krakow and Chris McNally’s characters need to discuss, whether it be about Lucas’ campaign for governor or something else. In that aforementioned sneak preview you can see her make it clear that at some point (when he is not doing interviews amidst a run for office), they need to have a talk. What about? That’s not clear.

If we had to guess, we do think it is tied to a sudden onslaught of emotions that she is feeling. A lot of it may be due to timing, as having a wedding amidst a political campaign is a lot of stress. It may be tied in another way to Elizabeth’s grief. While we do think that the When Calls the Heart producers are making us question if there’s something there with Elizabeth and Nathan, we actually think that she is struggling over Jack’s death all over again after what almost happened to Nathan. Getting past this may be a valuable part of her recovery as she prepares to tie the knot again, and it could mean that the wedding gets delayed. Or, that she needs to have some deep emotional conversations.

One other question that still needs to be answered is pretty simple: Are Elizabeth and Lucas really going to move? It is hard to speculate too much on the future based solely on where we are right now, but it is really tough to imagine the characters ever leaving Hope Valley for good.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

