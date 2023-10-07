The Golden Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Gerry Turner talent show

Do you want to get a good sense already all about what will make The Golden Bachelor episode 3 special on ABC? Let’s just say this: A talent show is coming!

If this was the flagship version of this franchise, we would probably say in advance that such a thing was borderline cringeworthy since a few contestants would try too hard and make the entire thing ridiculous. However, this show has felt surprisingly wholesome at every turn, and we’re not sure that we see this situation any different. You are going to see a lot of the women try to impress Gerry while having a little fun. Not only that, but you are also going to see a former Bachelorette lead in attendance!

For more insight about what’s coming, check out the full The Golden Bachelor episode 3 synopsis below:

It’s a whirlwind week three for Gerry Turner! First up, a group date that has all 12 remaining women showing off their skills to Gerry as well as host Jesse Palmer and special guest –former Bachelorette and “Dancing with the Stars” Mirrorball champion – Kaitlyn Bristowe, in a talent show like none other. Then, one woman’s refreshingly vulnerable showcase makes her the recipient of some well-deserved romantic one-on-one time with Gerry; and later, another golden lady gets the full one-on-one fairy-tale experience. Plus, an unexpected decision shakes up the house before the rose ceremony and the women establish that not only are real feelings for Gerry forming, but real friendships are too.

(TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Now, it does seem based on the previews that a little bit of drama could be coming in this episode, and it may stem from something Gerry mentioned in pre-season interviews. He noted that someone talking a little too openly about a date causes, during the season, one of the only major issues he was aware of with the women. We’ll have to see how it gets resolved.

