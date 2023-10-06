Survivor 45 episode 3 preview: What happened to Jake?

We know that Survivor 45 episode 3 is set to arrive on CBS in five days’ time, but there is cause for concern in advance.

As so many of you know already, being on a show like this is extremely tough. You have to deal with the elements, and then alongside that all of the physical and emotional strain that comes with the game. Even in the shorter 26-day format, injuries still happen … and for a few seconds in the most-recent promo, it looked as though something may have happened to Jake.

While the promo that aired on Wednesday night did not paint a full picture, it looked as though the Belo tribe member either falls over or collapses close to the fire, which is always a major cause for concern. We don’t want to be someone to speculate over the medical condition for any player, but we just hope that this is nothing serious and he’ll be able to turn things around fast after whatever happens here. Jake has shown to be a fun personality in a short period of time and in general, the Belo / blue tribe has shown itself to be a real wild card group out of any that we have seen so far in the game. It feels like there are multiple two-person groups in here on paper, but they’ve yet to be tested at tribal council. Anything could still happen.

The one thing we can say with confidence is this: We’re always going to root for people to have a really fun experience on the show — if they leave, it should only happen because they were voted out. (Obviously, we’ve already had a quit so far this season, and we really don’t want to see something like that happen, either.)

