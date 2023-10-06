Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? An October 6 update

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? If you are eager to learn a little more on the show’s future at this point, we are happy to help! There is, after all, so much to still be excited about when it comes to the future here.

Unfortunately, we do also have to start off here by sharing some rather unfortunate news that there is no installment tonight, and nor will there be for a good while. Even though the WGA strike is now over, there need to be a number of scripts written before Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast get back to work. Beyond just that, we also need to see the long-running SAG-AFTRA strike get closer to an end, and we have not arrived at that particular point as of yet.

Our hope here is that the actors’ strike will be over by the end of the month, especially when you consider the fact that there are still some talks ongoing with all parties involved about this coming to a close. (Pay them what they deserve!) If that happens, it does significantly raise the chances of us being able to see the show back when we get around to January or February.

How many episodes can you expect? For now, we do think that CBS will try to push somewhere around 13, given that this would enable them to have a big chunk of programming for the winter and spring. Also, most of these episodes could be done and ready to air before late May.

We are optimistic that even with all of the uncertainty over the next several months, the return of Blue Bloods will give many people out there what they want. Above all else, that #1 thing is comfort.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

