Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 3: More on the reunion!

There is so much fantastic stuff that transpired through the first three episodes of Our Flag Means Death season 2. What stands out the most? Well, it has to be the reunion of Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard, correct?

At the conclusion of the third episode, we had a chance to see these two characters come together after an extreme amount of time apart, and in a scene that is nothing short of moving and incredibly unique. This sets the foundation for the two to build a potentially-fruitful relationship moving forward, even if there are no guarantees.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH coverage!

So why elect to bring them back together one third of the way into Our Flag Means Death season 2? This is something that executive producer David Jenkins discussed at greater length in a new interview with TV Guide:

I think it would suck to have to sit through a season and then have to invent all these reasons they don’t meet up. The show is them navigating each other. That’s the meat of the show. The first season is them realizing they have these feelings, and trying to figure out what to do with them. The second season is them being a little bit more mature and figuring out, “What do we do? Now that we’ve had these feelings, we’ve broken up, we’ve gotten back together.” What does it mean to be in a relationship with somebody that you have these feelings [for]? It’s the thing where you’re in your 20s or 30s and you’re like, “Well, should we move in together?” They have to make up some time because neither of them have been in a functional relationship before.

Remember that there is no guarantee of a season 3 and based on what we’ve heard, there is a good chance that this could be the final season if it does happen. By virtue of all of this, it is easy to say that time is of the essence for us to see them together!

Related – Get more discussion about season 2 episode 4, plus the road ahead

What do you most want to see moving into the rest of Our Flag Means Death season 2, especially for Stede and Blackbeard?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







