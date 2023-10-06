Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? Any season 6 updates?

Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? We should really start this off here by making the following very-much clear: We are thoroughly excited for what is coming up next. There is still so much to be excited about with the future of the series and in the end, we just have to wait and see what happens with a lot of that.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to bust down the door with some of the bad news: there is nothing more on the air tonight, this weekend, or even some time after the fact.

So how long of a hiatus are we really talking here? Well, let’s just make it clear that you could, at least in theory, be stuck waiting until later next year … but we hope that the show will launch again within the first half of 2024. The only thing that Showtime has confirmed (and they re-confirmed it earlier today) is that the drama will be back over the course of next year. There are eight episodes still to go in season 6 and beyond that, so many different stories that need to be addressed.

What are some of the big ones? We do tend to think that at the forefront of many of them will be getting a chance to better see / determine what is going on with Rob. Is he going to be okay? Also, adjusting without Kevin in this world is going to be difficult, and the same can be said for whatever is happening when it comes to Emmett. Is he ever going to break free from Douda? Is anyone able to stop that man?

As for the long-term future, there is still no confirmation that there is going to be a season 7 — with that said, we are going to keep hoping for the best. We do know that there are a ton of stories that are still worth telling within this world.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Chi right now, including a few more details all about what the future could hold

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Chi season 6 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you missing.

(Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







