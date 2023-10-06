The Changeling season 1 episode 8 (finale): ‘Battle of the Island’

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see The Changeling season 1 episode 8 arrive — otherwise known as the finale! This is the story where just about everything is going to hit the fan. It is going to be big, dramatic, chaotic, and so much more.

Now, is this the final episode of the season? Let’s just say that this is where things start to become a little bit more unclear. We certainly do think that there’s a chance for more, largely because the first season is not going to address everything that happens in the source material. There is an opportunity to expand the universe and connect more dots. This has been a smart, super-ambitious show with a much larger plan that has been there from the beginning; let’s just hope that it gets a full change to execute it all.

Before we move any further here, why not go ahead and set the stage? Be sure to check out the full The Changeling season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

Kinder Garten’s fury rips across the island, sending Cal, Apollo, and others out into the darkness.

Isn’t that about as good of a premise for an episode as you’re ever going to see? We tend to think so. There is going to be danger and despair, but we hope that at some point in here, a certain measure of hope, as well. Given that this show has been described as a fairy tale, we do think it is appropriate that there are some fairy-tale moments that are sprinkled in here and there. A lot of these have a happy ending or at least a message … but that message isn’t always a happy one. That’s not exactly something you can forget about here!

