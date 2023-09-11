The Changeling season 2: Is a renewal possible?

Now that we are a few episodes into season 1, why not go ahead and discuss a possible The Changeling season 2 at Apple TV+?

If there is one thing worth noting here first and foremost, it is that there is 100% still a chance that the streaming service orders more episodes. After all, consider the following for a moment here: The first few episodes were set up to give us a better sense of the huge and ever-expanding world at the center of the story. You clearly are not meant to understand everything right away and you will get more and more immersed as time goes on.

What’s also worth noting here in advance is simply this: The first season does not cover the entirety of the Victor LaValle book. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is what director Jonathan van Tulleken had to say to viewers in the long-term:

I want people to continue the journey. The ending is deliberately designed to say: This wasn’t in anyone’s head. This wasn’t postpartum depression. Emma’s not crazy. Emma is to be believed. The world is there to be expanded incredibly, and I hope that people feel that at the end and that they’re excited to see it expand outwards. Where we end is only halfway through Victor’s book.

Remember that this show is being promoted as an adult fairy tale, among other things. As a result of that, there may be a larger message baked in to the end … but we just have to wait and see if we get there. For now, we’ll see where the story goes through the remainder of this season. We know that the show has gotten some criticism for being extremely complex but, at least for now, it feels like it was clearly meant to be that way.

