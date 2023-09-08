The Changeling season 1 episode 4 air date, what’s next

Following the three-episode premiere today on Apple TV+, it makes some sense to be curious about The Changeling season 1 episode 4. So when will the show come back for more, and what sort of stories lie ahead? Well, we would say to prepare for more questions, more wonder, and more of the series’ twisted narrative that sends you in some unexpected directions.

In the end, the biggest thing we can tell you is not to expect the entire picture to be clear right away. The Changeling is one of those series that rewards patience, where a part of the joy is seeing all of the different puzzle pieces before you understand a little bit further how they fit.

Now, let’s get to discussing the schedule. The three-episode premiere today is meant to be a one-time thing, and it is pretty similar to what the aforementioned streaming service does with a lot of their shows. The whole goal of you getting the first three episodes all at once is to ensure that you get hooked. After that, you will see the rest of the story in weekly fashion until we get to the end.

If you are new to The Changeling and haven’t heard that much about it as of yet, let’s share the official logline:

A fairy tale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.

Meanwhile, for those who have watched the first three episodes already, the synopsis below gives you a sense of what is coming next:

Apollo and Patrice make a sale to William Wheeler, who later gives Apollo stunning news.

From what we’ve laid out here, it feels clear that there will be a sense of wonder and whimsy throughout … but also a certain bit of peril as well. Expect all things here from top to bottom.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

