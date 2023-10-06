Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 6: Holly ‘returns’

There were a lot of things that we anticipated seeing within Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 6 — the return of Holly was not on the list.

Now, we should go ahead and make one thing clear: here about all else: Holly is still dead. Yet, Lucy Walters made her grand return to the Starz franchise as the character from the OG show in the closing minutes. So why did she turn up? There’s a legitimately good reason, as it is tied to the feelings that Tommy has for Mireya.

Longtime fans know that this is not the first time that he’s had strong feelings for someone. Holly is one of the more notable love interests, but we can’t forget LaKeisha as well. There was even a brief period last season where people ‘shipped him with Liliana, though nothing really came from that. Mireya is a gateway to another world for Joseph Sikora’s character, someone who actually doesn’t want to be a part of the criminal world all the time, even if she is very-much familiar with it. She actually wants to help people!

Yet, this is where we get back to Holly, who closed out the night giving Tommy a pretty important reminder: He cannot live in two worlds. Even if he wants to, that is the sort of thing that doesn’t matter all that much. The only thing that does is the risk that he puts his new love through.

Let’s make this clear — this is a new love. Tommy mentions that he may very well love her before the credits roll, and that complicates just about everything for him. (Side note: How amazing was Joseph in that final scene? It’s another reminder of how significantly better season 2 has been so far; let’s just hope that this continues the rest of the way.)

