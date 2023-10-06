Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? An October 6 update

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, and are we about to get ever closer to the return of Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast?

Well, we should start things off here by indicating that there is at least some good news to share at present: The writers are back to work! There are some more scripts being cultivated at the moment, and we just have to wait and see when the SAG-AFTRA strike is done and actors can get back to work.

If there is at least one bit of good news that we can share at the moment, it is simply this: The rather-simple fact that there are talks happening between the actors as well as the studios / streamers who make up the AMPTP. If this sort of momentum actively continues, there is a reasonably good chance that we are going to end up getting to the other side of all of this fairly soon.

In the interim, the writers are going to get together scripts for the new season to ensure that come November, at the earliest, everyone can start to prepare for what could be a really intense, dramatic upcoming batch of episodes. If we are lucky, we are going to see the show come back to work in late January or February.

What will you see story-wise?

Well, let’s just say that the long wait really should not have much in the way of substantial bearing on the story. From the very start, it was clear that this would be about resolving the big prison cliffhanger with Bode, and it does 100% feel as though this is still the case. Is Gabriela or someone else going to be able to help him? We just hope that he is not behind bars for the entirety of the 10-13 episodes ahead.

