Fire Country season 2 spoilers: EP on shocking stories ahead

If you aren’t excited already to check out Fire Country season 2 on CBS at some point down the road, we have more reasons to be! After all, the writers are now officially back to work following the WGA strike and with fair deals secured, they are ready to start teasing the next part of Bode’s journey.

If you remember the end of the season 1 finale, then you are probably aware of some of the crazy twists and turns we could be seeing throughout what’s ahead. Bode made a brave choice to sacrifice himself for the sake of someone he cares about in Freddie and now, the ramifications of that are going to be felt. He lied, claimed he was still a drug addict, and is current behind bars. Does anyone know what is really going on? Gabriela seems to not believe what he’s saying, but what will she be able to do about it?

Of course, you aren’t going to get too many specifics at this point, several months away from what could be a 13-episode season. Nonetheless, there is at least a little bit that we are happy to share. Speaking to Deadline, executive producer and showrunner Tia Napolitano had the following to say:

My goal is to, the first time we see each and every character, the audience will gasp and be shocked, everyone’s story will be very, very surprising from the moment you see them.

Of course, we tend to think that a few of these surprises will be apparent almost right away. Meanwhile, some others are stories that you will have to wait on a little bit. Great things come to those who wait, and we do think that this is going to be a really layered and interesting season — especially since a lot of people have had time to sit back and think about their characters.

