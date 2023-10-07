Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, October 7, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Well, let’s just start things off here by saying that we’ve got good and bad news.

What’s the good news? Well, we know that the late-night sketch show is going to be back on the air before too long. Unfortunately, the bad news is that it’s not going to be on the air tonight. We’re going to be waiting one more week to see some new sketches back — you are going to see it return to the air on Saturday, October 14, and with an episode hosted by none other than Pete Davidson. If you recall, he was the person set to host the first show in November before the start of the WGA strike.

Now, thankfully, the writers have a fair deal and can come back to work. Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA has already given their blessing for actors to work on the show during the strike, as Saturday Night Live falls under a separate agreement. Given that so long has passed since this show was last on the air, we do tend to think that there is a lot of different stuff that they could bring to the screen. Not all of it is going to work, but that’s more or less what we’ve come to expect with this show over the years! Honestly, we’d be surprised if everything that they did bring to the table was a hit all of the time.

If you are interested in getting some other updates on the future here, the only thing that we can say is this: The entire cast for the second half of season 48 is back, and they will be joined by a new cast member, as well.

What about beyond the premiere?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that Bad Bunny is going to be the host and musical guest for the October 21 show. Beyond that, there isn’t too much known, but we’re sure there will be a lot of good stuff coming in November or December.

What do you want to see on Saturday Night Live when the show does return to the air?

