Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: Hopes for October

Now that we are in the month of October, what more is there that we can say about Tulsa King season 2? Is more good stuff on the way?

Just like you would imagine, there are a lot of different things that we want to discuss here … but let’s start off here by noting that technically, some work could begin on new episodes now that the WGA strike is over. However, there is still one other problem that has to be addressed here in the lack of a showrunner. Terence Winter departed after the first season and, at least for now, we’ve yet to see someone else named to the part. We have to imagine that at this point, there is some sort of active search going on behind the scenes.

If there is any big Tulsa King news we expect to see this month, it is probably tied to this. While Taylor Sheridan is involved here as an executive producer, he is not in charge of things day-to-day. Here is a reminder here that he already writes so many other scripts that it’s impossible to do add anything more to it when it comes to near-constant scriptwriting.

Now, we should go ahead and say that we still would like nothing more than to see new episodes on the air in 2024, but that is really going to depend on when this showrunner gets hired. If we get more next year, it is more likely to be closer to the end of the year than the early going.

Just know this: No matter when we do get some more news on the second season, we do think there’s going to be a lot of drama down the road. Just consider for a moment the complicated way in which season 1 ended, where Sylvester Stallone’s character of Dwight has found himself in trouble all over again.

