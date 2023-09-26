Tulsa King season 2: Is there about to be progress?

We don’t think that it comes as much of a surprise that it has been a long wait already for Tulsa King season 2 — and there is still a good while to go!

With this being said, we are at least pleased to share a few updates that are well-worth being excited about, especially when it comes to the planning process for the Sylvester Stallone drama. So where should we start? Well, with the very-exciting news that the WGA strike is tentatively coming to a close!

What this means for Tulsa King is actually more than your standard network or streaming series, mostly because for the past several months, it has been in the rather difficult place of trying to operate without a showrunner. This obviously creates some difficult obstacles, since you can’t plan much ahead and during the strike, there was no real way to bring someone new on board. Once the new deal for the writers is ratified, that changes. We could get a showrunner announcement in the weeks and months to come and from there, scripts could start to be written.

Other than a season 2 being greenlit many months ago, this is actually the first tangible sign we’ve had of progress for the series, and we do tend to think that it is pretty darn significant given that it could help set the stage for a 2024 premiere.

One more obstacle

The SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing, but we remain hopeful that the actors are going to be getting a fair deal and beyond that, they could be getting it at some point in the relatively near future. We probably don’t have to tell you how much-needed this is. All actors should be paid fairly!

While this is something that still needs to be accomplished across the entertainment industry, the good news it that once a Tulsa King showrunner is named, they can start working on the story without the SAG-AFTRA strike ending. That is another domino that can fall later.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

