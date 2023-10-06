Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal: Our hopes for October

Now that we are a good bit into the month of October, what more can we say about a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal? Are on the cusp of getting more news about the show’s future?

We really don’t think that we have to tell you that the desire for another season is there, even if there are not a lot of details out there about what said season would look like. Remember that Crus took a step away from the program in the finale following what happened with Aaliyah, and there is without getting into the mission that Joe is going to be tasked with moving forward. We don’t get any sense that Zoe Saldana is going anywhere, even if we are a little more unsure about what is next for Laysla De Oliveira.

Now that we’ve continues to see that Lioness has performed really well in terms of viewership, and the WGA strike is now over, doesn’t this set up a season 2 renewal? Well, we tend to think so … but that does not mean that it will happen right away. Given how busy Taylor Sheridan may be right now plotting out the end of Yellowstone as well as the future of 1923, there could be a real decision here to take some time and not rush into anything here in an altogether fast way. We do still think that we’re going to be seeing more of the greater Special Ops world, but it wouldn’t be a shock if we’re left waiting for months to see what lies ahead.

Heck, we may not even see a season 2 for the series until 2025 at the earliest! There are so many different unknowns here but, in the interim, we advise everyone to check out the show as soon as you possibly can. It really proved to circumvent expectations of what we thought a military show could be!

Do you think that we are going to get some news on a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal over the course of October?



