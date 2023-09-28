Special Ops: Lioness season 2: Good news on possible renewal?

We are nearing the end of September and with that in mind, doesn’t this feel like high time to revisit a possible Special Ops: Lioness season 2?

The first thing that we should note right away here is that there is another reason for optimism about a renewal now. With the WGA strike officially over and done with, Paramount+ can actually have some discussions with Taylor Sheridan and his team about doing more. For the time being, we do think the first season was popular enough for subscribers to want more. Also, it is legitimately one of those shows that got increasingly better as it went along.

Creatively, we do think there are a number of big questions following the finale that do need to be addressed at some point. Take, for example, whether or not we are going to end up seeing Cruz come back after indicating that she had no real interest in doing so after what happened with Aaliyah. We hope that we see her again, but it will be hard to convince her to take part in another mission. It feels a little more clear-cut, meanwhile, that the likes of Joe and also Kaitlyn will be back for more.

Don’t be surprised if we at least get a season 2 renewal before the end of the year; the folks at Paramount+ may still not feel a heavy incentive to rush anything along. Why? Well, that is simply due to the fact that the SAG-AFTRA strike remains ongoing and it is not as though filming can start for a while.

One other thing to consider at present

This is not all that complicated: They need to figure out the schedules for some of their bigger stars. After all, Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman have loaded resumes, and there is a chance that Laysla De Oliveira could also be far more in-demand after her work in the first go-around here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Special Ops: Lioness, including what happened over the season 1 finale

What do you most want to see moving into a possible Special Ops: Lioness season 2 at Paramount+?

(Photo: Paramount+.)

