Only Murders in the Building season 4: Is Jane Lynch returning?

As we prepare ourselves to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 on Hulu, it makes sense to wonder about Jane Lynch! After all, her character of Sazz Pataki was killed off in the closing minutes of the season 3 finale.

Out of everyone who we have seen killed off since the start of the series, you can easily argue that this is the one that is the hardest to swallow. Sazz, beyond being Charles’ longtime student double, was also a friend. It is someone who clearly meant a lot to him, and it may rattle him even more when he recognizes that he was probably meant to be the victim instead. That’s not a sure thing, but Sazz dresses like Charles, and was also in his apartment at the time of his death.

So as we do move forward from here, what more are we going to see from Jane Lynch? We know that on one level, you can argue that the events of this finale are some sort of confirmation that we’re not going to see her around as this character anymore.

However, this is where we’d remind you of the fact that both in season 2 and season 3, murder victims did come back and still had an incredibly important role. We see no real reason to think that things are going to be different here. Based on a lot of the information that has come out since the finale aired earlier this week, it does feel more and more obvious that we are probably going to see the Glee alum have a significant presence moving forward. Either she will be in most episodes next season, or at least have some particularly notable spotlights. Have no fear!

What are you hoping to see from Jane Lynch moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4?

