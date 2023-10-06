The Golden Bachelor episode 2: Where was Marina?

Tonight on The Golden Bachelor episode 2, we had a number of notable moments with Gerry Turner … but where was Marina? Let’s just say that her absence was rather strange over the course of the hour, and it was not addressed on-camera.

Yet, there is a little bit more information that has surfaced after the fact here. According to a report from TVLine, Marina departed the series due to an important family matter. With the show only being an hour long, this does not allow for as much time to tackle things that do not impact the final outcome of the overall story. Also, the season is so early and we don’t know too many contestants at the moment. That means that space is limited and there may have been some viewers out there who noticed that there was one less woman in contention.

In general, The Golden Bachelor is going to be a pretty short experiment for ABC — it is only eight episodes long.

Now, if you do want to learn more about Marina’s exit from the show, you can see a full video that was shared on the official Instagram page for the show. The entire situation is actually happened really well and in a super-classy way … not that we’re altogether surprised about this. Why would you think that we would see anything different based on what we have seen so far?

This is the great about The Golden Bachelor in general, and also why it has felt like such a pleasant surprise. There is a real commitment here to making the entire experience feel organic and even, at times, wholesome — nothing feels forced and that’s a rarity within this cynical world of reality television.

