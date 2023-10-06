Suits season 10 odds increase further with new streaming record

Is there a reason for even more optimism when it comes to a Suits season 10, whether it be at Netflix or somewhere else? Well, let’s just say that the latest streaming information does inspire even more confidence on the subject.

Without further ado, let’s just dive into this a little bit more now. According to a new report from Deadline, the one-time USA Network drama (which streams on both Peacock and the aforementioned Netflix) ended up generating 2.3 billion minutes viewed from the week of September 4-10. This officially breaks the record set by Ozark for the longest any show has sat at the top of Nielsen’s streaming charts, and that is a crazy-impressive thing for a show that did not begin its lifespan on streaming at all.

There are so many different things about this phenomenon that are completely unprecedented, and that is what makes it so hard to replicate. Suits’ success is amount the perfect storm of a super-bingeworthy show turning up at the right time with also social-media support and also the presence of someone in Meghan Markle who is now a member of the Royal Family. There are so many things about this experience that are completely and utterly unique.

Yet, we do think the success of the show signifies completely the desire of everyone out there to just have a great time getting lost in some great stories with memorable characters.

As for the long-term future here

We tend to think that there will be some inevitable conversations about a new spin-off, a prequel, or something else. Creator Aaron Korsh has noted in the past that a full-on revival isn’t necessarily at the top of his priority list, but the timing here does feel right given that many original cast members do not have any other full-time projects right now. (Of course, it’s hard to imagine Markle coming back.)

