Lupin season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big debut of season 3 (or “Part 3,” as Netflix likes to call it), will there be a Lupin season 4 down the road?

We really should start off here by noting that on the surface, this feels almost like a no-brainer. The crime drama has been nothing short of a global hit, and it does also have a pretty strong critical reception anchoring it. Just when you do think about these two things alone, it is our hope that we’re going to see an order for more episodes in the relatively near future.

Also, let’s just say that the season 3 finale absolutely does set the stage for something more. We don’t want to say a whole lot else in fear of giving something major away, but we do tend to think that if you’ve loved the show so far, you absolutely are going to push to explore more of this world moving forward. Why wouldn’t you want that after the big finale twist?

Now, the big determination factor for a Lupin part 4 is going to be viewership — not only how many people watched the premiere, but also how many stuck around for the entirety of the season. In general, consistency is one of the things that the streaming service looks for above all else and understandably so. Why would they want to order more episodes of something unless they felt pretty darn confident that it was going to deliver all over again?

When could a hypothetical season 4 premiere?

This is probably where you are going to need to be even more patient, given that there is no reason for Netflix to rush anything and there was a pretty long wait to even see the third season. Our hope, at least for now, is that we will get a chance to check out something more in 2025. If we get anything before that, then it will be both a pleasant and also welcome surprise.

