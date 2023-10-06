Big Brother 25: Where is Mecole Hayes, Julie extended interview?

After tonight’s Big Brother 25 eviction, are you looking for the extended interview with Mecole Hayes and Julie Chen Moonves? We don’t blame you.

For starters, we do tend to think that Meme is one of the players we’re most excited to see discuss the game after the fact. She’s delivered some really entertaining Diary Room sessions, and we do think that she had a ton of potential to go further into the game. Her Achilles’ heel was, unfortunately, not making enough social bonds and perhaps being okay with laying low for a long period of time. You don’t want to pull a Reilly and go super-crazy the first week, but you have to strike a balance of aggressive and conservative gameplay to go far.

So where is the extended interview with Julie going to be? In the past, these have turned up on the official Big Brother Instagram page the next day, and it is our expectation that this will happen here again.

We do think that Mecole had a higher upside in the game this season than Felicia and by virtue of that, we are sad to see her go. However, at the same time it is pretty easy to argue that Felicia has been a bigger personality, and could be vital to the endgame now that she is, at the very least, a juror. This is a week where we didn’t want to see either nominee go.

The highlight of Mecole’s game

Hilariously, it may be right before she left the game, where she proclaimed that Cory, America, and Bowie Jane are all working together. Her reaction to learning about Jared and Cirie was priceless!

Following tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode, are you sad that Mecole is gone?

