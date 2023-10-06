Quantum Leap season 2 episode 2: More on time-jump fallout

As we prepare ourselves to see Quantum Leap season 2 episode 2 on NBC next week, it does feel like we are entering a totally different world. After all, three years have passed since the end of season 1 and unfortunately for Ben, he’s only learning this now.

What does this mean for the show moving forward? Well, let’s just say that it is a number of different things roped all into one. He has to contend with the fact that the lives of everyone around him have changed radically — we know already that Addison has moved on romantically, but he’s not privy to that yet. In the midst of all of that, he is still leaping from one time period to the next and that comes with its own challenges. Finding the motivation to keep fighting in this situation may be pretty darn hard.

In speaking at least a little bit more about the situation that Ben finds himself in, plus what’s ahead for the other characters, executive producer Deborah Pratt had the following to say to TV Insider:

[The] big question is, what happened to everybody in those three years? The fact that Ben has no recollection of three years passing is a true — I could go nerd out on you and talk Einstein’s theories of time-space continuums, but the reality is he now has to deal with everybody else’s life went on. Where is Addison [Caitlin Bassett]? What is she dealing with? That mourning and that loss or the belief of that loss and how she kept herself together and the fact that she now has to face somebody that she thought was gone forever is a huge journey for not just Addison, [but also] for Ian, Magic [Ernie Hudson], and Jenn [Nanrisa Lee] because suddenly they have a chance to bring him home.

It feels fair to say, at least at the moment, that this is something that is probably going to play out for a good chunk of this season. Don’t expect all the information moving into episode 2 at all…

