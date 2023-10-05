When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11: Lucas’ campaign

In just a handful of days you are going to have a chance to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11 on Hallmark Channel. So what story is at the center of everything at the moment?

Well, it has to be what’s going on with Lucas here … right? While we do know that there are theories aplenty about what’s happening with Elizabeth and Nathan, a good bit of that is theoretical. We are a little more interested, at least right now, in some stuff that we can cling to with absolute confidence.

The storyline surrounding Lucas and the campaign for Governor is primarily interesting when it comes to time — or, to be more specific, a lack of time. It’s not like there are a lot of opportunities for the show to dive deeper into this — we only have two episodes left! If Chris McNally’s character decides to run, how is he going to get the word out? He could be reliant on Rosemary and Lee on the ground level to get the word out, and then branch that out to other local papers.

We do think that story-wise, there would be some interesting stories in season 11 that come from Lucas having a real position in government — it could change When Calls the Heart into a show slightly larger in scope. Of course, that doesn’t resolve the real problem of what happens if Lucas does win — do he and Elizabeth move? Do they split up? That feels like too much of a reach at the moment to buy into.

While there is a certain part of this gubernatorial story that allows Elizabeth and Lucas to take things one step at a time, they have to be prepared for all the what-ifs here. We have already seen some discussions about those, and we imagine that they will continue over the course of this hour.

