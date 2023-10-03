When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11: Will Elizabeth move?

We know entering When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11 on Hallmark Channel that there would be some hard decisions. One of them would be tied to Lucas, who had to figure out whether or not he was going to run for Governor. It would greatly benefit Hope Valley, but also potentially cause him to leave the town altogether.

This, of course, is where we start to look at things more through the lens of Elizabeth — if Lucas leaves the town, will she also?

If you think back to earlier this season, Erin Krakow’s character made it clear that she didn’t want to leave her row house and move somewhat outside the city. You could view that as evidence of her not wanting to move to a big city either, but there are different circumstances at the center of everything now. There was no significant reason to move before — there is now. Would Lucas leaving Hope Valley cause her to do the same to be at his side? Or, could they move back and forth?

We have theorized before the maybe When Calls the Heart is setting the stage for Elizabeth to not move and eventually, things would end with her and Lucas. From there, he could pursue something with Nathan down the road, who has been unlucky in love. This would be extremely polarizing, especially since they’ve spent so much time on the Lucas romance at this point. (The only way we could see this was if Chris McNally was leaving the show outright.)

In the end, we do think that Elizabeth could move part-time, but more than likely not all of the time. The top priority will be stopping the Governor, and that is what matters more than anything else. We still think it’s possible the writers are going to find a way to ensure that Lucas can operate the post in Hope Valley. It’s TV — anything could happen!

Do you think that Elizabeth could actually leave Hope Valley on When Calls the Heart season 10?

