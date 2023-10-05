Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, October 5?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we finally going to have a chance to see the medical drama back along with Station 19?

Now, we don’t think that this is some sort of jaw-dropping surprise, but we want nothing more than to see these shows back … but it is still going to take a considerable amount of time here. The good news is that writers’ rooms are starting to open up for many of the traditional “fall” network shows following the end of the WGA strike. However, it is also going to take a good while to get people back on schedule. The only real advice that we can give in the midst of all of this is have some patience and prepare for a pretty long wait. If we are lucky, we are going to have a chance to see new episodes back when we get around to February.

As many of you may know, there is also another major hurdle that we have to think about when it comes to these shows in the SAG-AFTRA strike, which we also hope ends up being resolved at some point in the relatively near future. Talks are ongoing, and it appears that more will happen moving into next week.

If there is a key deadline you should probably know right now, it is the end of the month. So long as we see resolution to the strike around then, there’s a good chance that filming will begin in November — that puts us more on track for a 10-13 episode season.

Hopefully, as the writers’ room churns forward over the next few weeks, we are going to be getting a little bit more in the way of scoop. Still, a certain degree of patience here will be required as all the info comes in.

