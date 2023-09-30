Grey’s Anatomy season 20: Are the writers back at work?

If you are excited to see Grey’s Anatomy season 20 coming to ABC down the road, we have at least some measure of good news!

Now, we do realize that we’ve had to wait a long time to get to the point where the writers’ room is about to open. However, there’s a logical reason for that as we were waiting for the WGA to get a fair deal to end the strike. That has now happened and as a result, we know that we’ll see things get moving now sooner rather than later.

As a matter of fact, let’s go ahead and share a few specifics here. According to a report from Deadline, the writers’ room for season 20 of the medical drama will start on Monday, and that (at least in theory) opens the door for some filming to begin in November. Of course, there are still some variables to play when it comes to that, as well, as the SAG-AFTRA strike needs to be resolved. Discussions between the AMPTP and the actors’ union are expected to start in the coming days.

The writers getting back to work on Monday does symbolize further one of the most important things we can share at this point, which is the commitment from everyone involved at this point to make the story great. We recognize already that there is so much work to be done on the next batch of episodes, with a lot of it revolving around doing whatever is necessarily to resolve that big Teddy cliffhanger!

(Now, we should note that Kim Raver is set to come back to the show for more, so the character is not going to die; yet, there are also a few other twists and turns that the creative team could send our way.)

