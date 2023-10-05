Our Flag Means Death season 2: EP on Stede – Merman scene

One of the fantastic things about a show like Our Flag Means Death is that it can make you feel a lot of different things all at once. Take, for example, the scene of Stede Bonnet as a merman, helping to rescue Blackbeard from the depths. Sure, this is an incredibly emotional reunion set to “This Woman’s Work” by Kate Bush — but beyond all of that, there is a little bit of that humor in here, as well. It does play into a lot of myths and legends about mermaids in general.

So why create this merman moment at all? Well, based on what executive producer David Jenkins is saying, a lot of it comes down to him simply wanting to see Rhys Darby actually take this challenge on.

Speaking to Insider, here is what Jenkins had to say about the choices and the reasoning behind it:

“I feel joy when I see Rhys come out of the darkness underwater as a merperson … think to be dying and in purgatory and hear the voice of the person who loves you and have them pull you back and appear as a mythical creature — when we talked about it in the room, we just all loved it immediately.”

Moving forward, there is obviously a lot of emotional stuff that will be talked over in the aftermath of what we got here — and understandably so. Let’s just put it like this — why wouldn’t you want to do everything within your power to explore the Ed – Stede relationship now? How are they going to feel about each other after their time apart? Also, Ed does need to figure out still how to love himself. Stede may have been the merman who rescued him here, but he also needs to learn how to pull himself out of the abyss. This is the #1 way to secure his own future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

