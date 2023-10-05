Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 ratings: How did it fare?

Last night Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 aired in its new Wednesday-night timeslot — so is there a lot for longtime fans to be excited about now when it comes to the ratings?

Well, if nothing else, we do think that there is one major positive that comes out of the live+same-day numbers in that the show lost zero momentum with the long layoff between episodes. “Hit and Run” drew a 0.3 rating and just under 3.5 million viewers, which puts it slightly ahead of the season 5 averages so far. It still hasn’t topped the 3.87 million that the season 5 premiere drew, but this is still a very-solid output that shows further that this is a really loyal fandom that will stick with the show through thick and thin.

We said this last winter, and we still believe it is true for the fall: These are not the numbers of a show that should be canceled. Just for the sake of comparison, the Magnum PI premiere did outperform the season 2 premiere of Quantum Leap by a decent amount of viewers. While it has not matched the performance of new show The Irrational yet in total viewers, they are pretty much equal in the demo. Nobody has spoken has of yet about canceling either of those shows, and when you factor in DVR views and streams, we tend to think the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series will continue to grow exponentially over time.

Remember that as the season goes on, the #1 thing that you can do to continue to support it (beyond watching live) is recommending it more and more to your friends and family. We do tend to think that a lot of people out there crave escapism at this particular point in time, and this show 100% provides that with familiar characters and a mini-action movie almost every week.

One other thing that makes the ratings for the midseason premiere impressive? Remember that due to the SAG-AFTRA strike (or rather, the AMPTP not presenting actors with a fair deal as of yet), the cast has been able to promote these episodes so far. Hopefully, that changes soon with a strike resolution.

