Gen V season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Jason Ritter guest stars as…

In a little over 24 hours you will have a chance to see Gen V season 1 episode 4 — and let’s just say things are going to be weird.

How much so? Well, we know that Parenthood alum Jason Ritter is going to be making a guest-starring turn, albeit in a role that could end up surprising a lot of people: Himself. Or, a really demented version of himself that shows up alongside a puppet version of The Deep (completely with talking gills) on television.

At the moment, we’re predicting that the previous sentence has never once been said in the history of the English language — and yet, here we are.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see the full sneak peek featuring this bizarre combination of things/people. As for why in the world we are getting this in the first place, the only answer we can offer is rather simple: Sam is clearly in the midst of a mental breakdown after what happened at the Woods at the end of episode 3. Clearly, the good news here is that he’s still alive, but this hardly serves as some sort of signal that he is going to be okay moving forward. Instead, we are going to see throughout the episode him struggle with what happened, or even the idea that they could hurt Emma, who helped to ensure that he escape.

So who is Dr. Cardosa in all of this? It feels like he may be pulling the strings behind a lot of what’s going on, at least on more of a local level. Sam may seek him out in this episode — though we tend to believe personally that Vought or even Homelander is behind all of this. After all, aren’t they behind everything?

