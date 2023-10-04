Virgin River season 5 episode 11: EP talks holiday episodes

As many of you more than likely know at this point, Virgin River season 5 episode 11 is going to be streaming on Netflix in November. It and episode 12 are serving as a holiday-themed coda to the rest of the season, which has been dramatic, heartbreaking, and emotional at various points. Mel and Jack have gone through a lot, and there was the big reveal at the end of episode 10 about her biological father. As it turns out, he is in Virgin River!

So how much are these upcoming episodes going to be about this particular story? Well, while executive producer Patrick Sean Smith would not guarantee answers to Glamour, he did indicate that it is going to be a huge part of the story to come:

The holiday episodes are a little bit lighter, and we wanted to play a little more comedy after the weight of this season. It felt like, if we’re going to give a holiday gift to the audience, let’s make it a fun one. So part of what Mel and Jack are going through in those two episodes is like the scavenger hunt through Virgin River trying to track down the man who is her biological father. They’re going from clue to clue.

We are, of course, also curious to see what’s happening across the holiday season for some of the other characters. We are getting a little bit of a time jump here, and that is something rather rare for a show that typically moves at a snail’s pace. This is where we, of course, remind you that Charmaine has been pregnant for an impossibly long time, to the point where it has become a joke among much of the fandom.

Hopefully, we’ll get a few more Virgin River teases between now and when the remaining episodes air — beyond just that, we’re happy to know already that a season 6 is coming!

