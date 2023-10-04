Ahsoka season 2: Will Baylan Skoll be recast?

As we prepare for a potential Ahsoka season 2 on Disney+, there are a plethora of things to wonder about. After all, Dave Filoni hardly tied together a lot of the story! Whether it continues in movie or TV form, however, remains to be seen.

If there is one thing that we can say at present, though, it is quite simple: There is a dilemma when it comes to the character of Baylan Skoll, who was clearly left alive at the end of season 1. Not only that, but it was strongly insinuated that he is going to have a significant role to play moving forward. The problem is that Ray Stevenson passed away earlier this year, and the start of the season was dedicated to him.

There is no replacing Stevenson — that much his clear. His performance here was powerful and dynamic, and allowed for Baylan to stand out amidst a number of familiar faces within this world. Can you recast someone else in this part? It is not going to be easy, but Filoni may deem it necessary to continue to tell the story that has been designed.

We know that there will be a lot of discussion about this over the weeks to come and really, we can understand whatever decision is made her. We don’t see a recasting, though, as the show dishonoring Ray’s memory. In fact, it could be a way of showing that his performance and story were so important that Baylan must find a way to live on. Whoever takes on this role potentially in the future would try to honor his legacy, while looking to bring their own sense of individuality to it. We have a hard time imagining that anyone, Stevenson included, would want to just see an impersonation of himself.

While there may be a lot of time spent still discussing this, we’re sure that Filoni and others have already considered what to do behind the scenes. We may even get an answer sooner than we think.

