Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 3: What was final song?

Following the events of Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 3, there is a good chance that you are crying things to the final minutes. The reunion of Ed and Stede was even more powerful than we ever imagined, and we tend to think there are a few reasons for that. You have the visual presentation, the emotional stakes, and then a pretty powerful use of song, as well.

So what was that song? There’s a good chance that many of you may know already but for those unaware, you were hearing “This Woman’s Work” by Kate Bush. This is a track that has been covered by Maxwell and others over the years, but it is about as emotional a song as you’re going to hear, and the musicality perfectly suited these two characters coming together again after such a long time apart.

Is there a lot of work to be done on both Stede and Ed’s side to preserve this relationship? You better believe so. They love each other, but they also need to figure out how to better love themselves. Blackbeard cannot rely on someone else to save him emotionally and instead, he and Stede both need to understand how to complete each other while having a reliable foundation there, as well. It will make their overall connection stronger.

Of course, in the midst of all of this it is super-important to remember that despite their exploits and their adventurous lives, neither one of these characters is extremely well-versed when it comes to true love. This is a show about pirates, but it’s also one about self-growth. We are excited to see what happens with that.

There is still a good bit of this season left; we’ll see what other emotional moments end up coming around the bend.

Related – Check out more news on Our Flag Means Death, including the possibility of a season 3

How much did you cry at the end of Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 3?

Be honest here, and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







