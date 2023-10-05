Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 2: Is Lucius still alive?

By the time that we got to Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 2, we had already gotten a sense of the larger story arc. Yet, there was still a significant missing piece that needed to be filled in by the name of one Lucius Spriggs.

Going into the new season, the fate of this particular character (played by Nathan Foad) was very much a hot topic. We know that nobody wanted to see the character gone but at the same time, we are talking about pirates! This is a world where a lot of major deaths are going to happen, and there is a little bit of emotional reconciliation that has to happen as a result of that.

The good news is that Stede, Olu, and some other crew members were able to find Lucious on board the Pirate Queen’s ship in episode 2 of the Max series and with that, we had a glorious reunion! Has Lucius’ journey since we last saw him been easy? Far from it, as he heard stories of his mistreatment and everything that he’s gone through — sure some of it was played for comedy, but there was some pretty awful stuff mixed in here!

In general, the thing that we are the most excited to see with Lucius moving forward is how he emotionally recovers from what he’s gone through, but also how he is going to feel in the midst of the larger story with Blackbeard. After all, remember that he was thrown overboard at the end of season 1!

Basically, we have a lot to look forward to — in true pirate fashion, though, there may also be a lot of chaos.

