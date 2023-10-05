Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 3: Did Ed, Stede reunite?

Is Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 3 the best overall episode of the entire series? There is definitely a case to be made. After all, consider what we got in those final minutes!

Over the course of the first three episodes, we saw a real, concentrated effort by Stede Bonnet to get himself closer again to Ed a.k.a. Blackbeard, who was utterly heartbroken following the end of season 1. This is a man who was dumping plunder of the ship just so he could collect more, and was desperate to just stay on the sea to avoid dealing further with his pain. Eventually, it got so bad that 1) Izzy almost died and 2) the crew of the Revenge had to stage a mutiny after he navigated them into a storm.

In a way, it’s a miracle that any of the crew survived everything that transpired, and all of this paved the way for what we saw in episode 3, as Ed found himself in a purgatory-of-sorts wrestling with his past and trying to figure out if he was actually lovable. At the same time this was happening, Stede, while board the Pirate Queen’s vessel, learned about the crashed boat and moved heaven and earth to see the man he loved again. This was absolutely romantic to see this once-cowardly Gentleman’s Pirate risk life and limb to reunite with Ed, not knowing what he was going to find.

The good news is that technically, Blackbeard isn’t dead and it seems like in a spiritual sense, the presence of Stede is helping to bring him out of the depths. (Thanks to Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work” for bringing the emotions up a notch.) The two have reunited, Ed is alive, and yet, there are still so many questions that need to still be answered here.

Take, for starters, whether they can find an equilibrium and a love that stands the test of time. The feelings are there, but these are two men who still need a greater sense of emotional maturity. Developing this is not always easy.

What did you think about the big Ed – Stede moment on Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 3?

