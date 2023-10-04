The Golden Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: Gerry Turner’s birthday
We have seen birthdays be a part of past seasons of the franchise, but it is more frequently an occurrence for contestants rather than leads. (That’s obviously a numbers game.) Yet, we do think that the show will handle it a little differently for their golden lead here, as it is a chance to celebrate a life well-lived and also get to know him better. The show is not shying away from the ages of its cast members — instead, it’s more of a celebration! While there are going to be tears moving forward, there is a real effort to make this entire series somewhat positive in tone rather than something super-negative or stressful. Having only one-hour episodes does naturally allow the positive highlights to shine more.
To get a few more details about The Golden Bachelor episode 2, including some of the dates, check out the official synopsis below:
It’s a week of firsts for Gerry Turner and his golden gals! After the women move into the mansion and assess their sleeping situations, The series’ first date card arrives—not without a bit of explaining from host Jesse Palmer. Later, there is a magical, musical one-on-one date; a group photoshoot date that has the ladies looking romance-ready for fan-favorite photographer, Franco; and a 72nd birthday to remember for Gerry. Plus, a rose ceremony that proves no less emotional than the first.
Clearly, there is a lot crammed into this episode — we’re excited for what it will look like, and which women will shine!
