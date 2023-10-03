The Golden Bachelor episode 2 video: Life at the mansion

Just in case you needed some evidence that The Golden Bachelor episode 2 is going to be really fun, we’ve got it!

So, what is it that we can exactly say here? Well, let’s just go ahead and share the latest sneak peek courtesy of ABC that is all about life at the mansion. Let’s just say that the producers aren’t exactly making a lot of changes to the place just because the contestants are older.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about as some of the women struggle to figure out how exactly they are going to adjust to bunk beds and other conditions at their age. Not everyone is able to just stay in bed all night, and this is a pretty big turnaround for people who are used to living a certain way.

Now that we’ve said that, though, isn’t this adventure a part of the fun, ridiculous as that may seem? We do think that one of the most appealing things about doing this show has to be the opportunity to dive into this and spend time with new people, and also experience a romantic feeling that you may not have had for many years leading into the show.

Of course…

During episode 2 there will continue to be dates and some emotional moments — with The Golden Bachelor only being an hour long every week, this show should prove to be pretty breezy and fun. It’s not all that interested in diving into some of the messy and, at times, unnecessary drama that we have seen on some other versions of this franchise over the years.

