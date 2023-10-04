When Calls the Heart season 10 ratings raise season 11 questions

We have another update this morning when it comes to the When Calls the Heart season 10 ratings — how encouraging is it?

We do recognize that on the surface, it may feel fairly strange to have major conversations here about the numbers when it is already renewed for a season 11, but there is some value in it. Take, for starters, the idea that there could be a season 12 down the road, and Hallmark may want to continue to see that Hearties are making Hope Valley an institution.

Here is where we can come in to share another reason to smile: Once again, the numbers for When Calls the Heart this past Sunday are solid. With a total of 1.96 million live+same-day viewers, episode 10 of season 10 managed to be the second-most-watched installment that we’ve had a chance to see all season long in this metric. This is a show that is clearly peaking at the right time in terms of success, and we do think that there are some story and timing-related reasons for it. The situation around Elizabeth, Lucas, and Nathan right now is a tad controversial (no matter your opinion on it), and viewers may be eager to watch live and see where it goes. Also, we can’t forget about the fact that we’re more into the fall now, meaning there are more viewers around than in the summer. That helps.

Still, we do have to tip the cap to Hallmark and this show for managing to secure this sort of audience directly opposite the Kansas City – New York NFL game airing at the same time, especially since it swallowed up a ton of viewers and went into complete overdrive because of all the Taylor Swift – Travis Kelce gossip.

There are two more When Calls the Heart episodes left this season, and we will look closely at the numbers there with one simple reason in mind: Setting the stage for when season 11 could premiere. Since the Erin Krakow drama is already filming, don’t be surprised if Hallmark brings it back in winter or spring next year rather than summer, especially since the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have limited their other options. (This show has a SAG-AFTRA waiver.)

